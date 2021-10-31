Credit Suisse AG Boosts Stock Position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 22.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 129,904 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,698 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $46,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WST. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the second quarter worth $37,000. CX Institutional boosted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 128.3% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 105 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the second quarter worth $48,000. 92.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:WST opened at $429.88 on Friday. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $253.85 and a twelve month high of $475.35. The company has a market cap of $31.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $435.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $386.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.26. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 28.58% and a net margin of 20.58%. The business had revenue of $706.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.09 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%. This is an increase from West Pharmaceutical Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.29%.

Separately, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $350.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

In related news, VP Quintin J. Lai sold 9,672 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.76, for a total value of $4,456,470.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

