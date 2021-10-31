Credit Suisse AG Decreases Position in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Credit Suisse AG decreased its stake in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,267,818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 142,824 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $44,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ELAN. Starboard Value LP purchased a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the first quarter worth about $230,613,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 265.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,300,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,647,000 after buying an additional 3,123,293 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 6,838.5% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,786,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,064,000 after purchasing an additional 2,746,409 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Elanco Animal Health in the second quarter valued at about $85,072,000. Finally, Dendur Capital LP boosted its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 248.5% in the first quarter. Dendur Capital LP now owns 3,152,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,851,000 after purchasing an additional 2,248,015 shares during the last quarter. 99.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Elanco Animal Health alerts:

In other Elanco Animal Health news, CEO Jeffrey N. Simmons bought 16,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.70 per share, for a total transaction of $500,445.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 568,577 shares in the company, valued at $16,886,736.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Elanco Animal Health Inc bought 45,508,938 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.25 per share, for a total transaction of $420,957,676.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 45,528,788 shares of company stock worth $421,545,062 over the last quarter. Insiders own 6.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ELAN opened at $32.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.47. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 52 week low of $26.72 and a 52 week high of $37.49. The company has a market cap of $15.55 billion, a PE ratio of -21.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.83.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 5.24% and a negative net margin of 16.02%. Elanco Animal Health’s quarterly revenue was up 118.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ELAN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $37.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.38.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

Elanco Animal Health, Inc engages in the innovation, development, manufacture and market products for companion and food animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

See Also: After-Hours Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Elanco Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elanco Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.