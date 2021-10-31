Credit Suisse AG Decreases Stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Credit Suisse AG reduced its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 86,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,465 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $38,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $653,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 211,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,804,000 after purchasing an additional 3,620 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems raised its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 4.7% in the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 8,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,872,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 2nd quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,276,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $997,296,000 after buying an additional 34,352 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on W.W. Grainger from $462.00 to $492.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Loop Capital started coverage on W.W. Grainger in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $525.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $369.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $466.92.

Shares of W.W. Grainger stock opened at $463.11 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $420.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $437.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.45, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a twelve month low of $345.00 and a twelve month high of $479.87.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $5.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.31 by $0.34. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 41.62%. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.52 earnings per share. W.W. Grainger’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 19.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.05%.

In related news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $254,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

