Credit Suisse AG Has $45.78 Million Stock Position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 151,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,941 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.23% of Essex Property Trust worth $45,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 2,231.2% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 23,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,994,000 after buying an additional 22,312 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 98,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,556,000 after buying an additional 28,693 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 574,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $172,339,000 after buying an additional 8,464 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden grew its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 114.5% in the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 26,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,980,000 after buying an additional 14,200 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 839,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $251,713,000 after buying an additional 32,997 shares during the period. 92.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Essex Property Trust news, Director Byron A. Scordelis sold 9,412 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.89, for a total value of $3,104,924.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas E. Robinson sold 7,329 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.76, for a total transaction of $2,424,140.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 84,877 shares of company stock worth $28,847,988. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ESS. Mizuho raised shares of Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $333.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $341.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Essex Property Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $381.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $300.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $344.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $329.05.

Shares of ESS stock opened at $339.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $328.63 and its 200-day moving average is $314.38. The stock has a market cap of $22.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.41, a PEG ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 0.73. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $196.91 and a 52-week high of $347.21.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by ($1.28). The firm had revenue of $360.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.54 million. Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 31.27% and a return on equity of 7.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 12.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is 65.21%.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

