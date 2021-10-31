Credit Suisse AG Sells 104,576 Shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

Credit Suisse AG lowered its position in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) by 11.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 842,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 104,576 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.14% of Sun Life Financial worth $43,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $128,000. Institutional investors own 45.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Life Assurance Co Of Canad Sun bought 440,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $11,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE SLF opened at $56.97 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.12 and a 200-day moving average of $52.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.04. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.13 and a 52 week high of $57.93.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 9.51%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were paid a $0.4386 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.93%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SLF shares. CIBC upgraded Sun Life Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a C$50.96 target price (down previously from C$73.00) on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research report on Monday, July 26th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$71.00 to C$73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. TD Securities cut their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sun Life Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.81.

Sun Life Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate. The Sun Life Financial Canada segment offers individual insurance and wealth, and group benefits and retirement services.

