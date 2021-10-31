Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The oil and gas producer reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Crescent Point Energy had a net margin of 78.23% and a return on equity of 12.19%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.10 EPS.

NYSE CPG opened at $5.03 on Friday. Crescent Point Energy has a 12 month low of $1.19 and a 12 month high of $5.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.04 and a 200-day moving average of $4.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 2.71.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.024 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. This is an increase from Crescent Point Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. Crescent Point Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.00%.

CPG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$9.00 to C$9.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Crescent Point Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Crescent Point Energy from C$6.75 to C$7.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Crescent Point Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Crescent Point Energy from C$9.25 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.75.

Crescent Point Energy Company Profile

Crescent Point Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas properties. Its focus areas include: Viewfield Bakken, Flat Lake Torquay, and Shaunavon. The company was founded on April 20, 1994 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

