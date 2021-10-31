Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) Rating Reiterated by Tudor Pickering

Tudor Pickering reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$7.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on CPG. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from C$6.00 to C$8.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. CIBC upped their target price on Crescent Point Energy from C$9.00 to C$9.75 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Crescent Point Energy from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Tudor Pickering & Holt upped their target price on Crescent Point Energy from C$6.00 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a C$7.50 target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$7.88.

Shares of CPG opened at C$6.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$3.62 billion and a PE ratio of 1.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$5.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$5.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.85, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Crescent Point Energy has a 1 year low of C$1.60 and a 1 year high of C$6.50.

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$945.30 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Crescent Point Energy will post 1.2660191 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This is a boost from Crescent Point Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Crescent Point Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.19%.

Crescent Point Energy Company Profile

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

