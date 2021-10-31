Critical Contrast: Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK) & Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC)

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK) and Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina and Hancock Whitney’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina 20.63% 10.74% 1.01% Hancock Whitney 31.60% 12.59% 1.27%

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina has a beta of 0.94, meaning that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hancock Whitney has a beta of 1.62, meaning that its share price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina and Hancock Whitney, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina 0 0 0 0 N/A Hancock Whitney 0 1 2 1 3.00

Hancock Whitney has a consensus price target of $51.75, indicating a potential upside of 4.59%. Given Hancock Whitney’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Hancock Whitney is more favorable than Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

23.0% of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.8% of Hancock Whitney shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.2% of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of Hancock Whitney shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Hancock Whitney pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Hancock Whitney pays out -144.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina has raised its dividend for 9 consecutive years and Hancock Whitney has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina and Hancock Whitney’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina $70.87 million 2.30 $11.36 million N/A N/A Hancock Whitney $1.38 billion 3.11 -$45.17 million ($0.75) -65.97

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Hancock Whitney.

Summary

Hancock Whitney beats Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Company Profile

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. is a holding company of the Peoples Bank, which engages in the provision of full suite of commercial and personal banking products and services, including personal banking, business banking, online banking, mobile banking, personal loans, business loans, treasury management, and wealth management services. It has no operations and conducts no business of its own other than owning the bank. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Newton, NC.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile

Hancock Whitney Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, individuals, brokerage services, annuity products, life insurance, general insurance and agency services, including life, title insurance and consumer financing service. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Gulfport, MS.

