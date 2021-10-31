CROAT (CROAT) Trading 16.1% Lower Over Last Week

CROAT (CURRENCY:CROAT) traded up 23.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 31st. Over the last week, CROAT has traded 16.1% lower against the US dollar. CROAT has a market cap of $272,547.88 and $20.00 worth of CROAT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CROAT coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000027 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 22% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 21.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000012 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 100% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

About CROAT

CROAT (CRYPTO:CROAT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. CROAT’s total supply is 89,874,069 coins. CROAT’s official Twitter account is @croatcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for CROAT is https://reddit.com/r/croatcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CROAT’s official website is croat.cat.

According to CryptoCompare, “Croat is a virtual coin or criptocurrency based on Cryptonote algorithm. Their objective is to create a Catalan product, a tool destined to be used by the people, governed by the people, and that brings benefits directly to the people. Croat was one of the most used and longest lived of the Catalan coins (fiat). Croat is an important part of the historical dentity of the Catalan people. Croat as an altcoin brings the Catalan coin from the past into the future.A tool within everyone’s reach, justified not only by economical needs, but also by historical, cultural and personal ones. More info on Croat's history here. facebook “

Buying and Selling CROAT

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CROAT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CROAT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CROAT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

