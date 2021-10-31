Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) Shares Purchased by Capital International Sarl

Capital International Sarl increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 63,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,954 shares during the period. Crown Castle International makes up 1.1% of Capital International Sarl’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Capital International Sarl’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $12,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International during the second quarter worth $32,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 50.0% during the second quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International during the second quarter worth $37,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Crown Castle International by 136.6% in the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its holdings in Crown Castle International by 51.7% in the second quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. 90.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $192.00 to $195.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Crown Castle International from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup downgraded Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Crown Castle International from $224.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Crown Castle International from $204.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.08.

In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 1,110 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $178.66 per share, with a total value of $198,312.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle International stock opened at $180.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $77.93 billion, a PE ratio of 59.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $182.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $188.80. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 52 week low of $146.15 and a 52 week high of $204.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 21.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $1.47 dividend. This is a positive change from Crown Castle International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is currently 78.47%.

Crown Castle International Company Profile

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

