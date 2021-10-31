Crown (CRW) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.96 Million

Crown (CURRENCY:CRW) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 31st. In the last seven days, Crown has traded 17.5% higher against the dollar. One Crown coin can now be purchased for about $0.0692 or 0.00000115 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Crown has a market capitalization of $1.96 million and $1,132.00 worth of Crown was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $60,361.89 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $589.45 or 0.00976526 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $164.44 or 0.00272431 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $142.37 or 0.00235867 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001017 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.14 or 0.00033373 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00003040 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Citadel.one (XCT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000356 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Crown Coin Profile

Crown is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 8th, 2014. Crown’s total supply is 28,332,908 coins. The Reddit community for Crown is /r/Crown and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Crown’s official Twitter account is @CrownPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Crown is medium.com/crownplatform . The official website for Crown is crownplatform.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Crown was created in 2014 as a proof of work digital currency and an alternative to FIAT currencies. It migrated to a custom proof of stake consensus mechanism in April 2019. CRW provides an open-access, decentralized economy that uses blockchain technology to support new applications. “

Buying and Selling Crown

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crown directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crown should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Crown using one of the exchanges listed above.

