Crown Proptech Acquisitions (NYSE:CPTK) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Crown Proptech Acquisitions (NYSE:CPTK) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,000 shares, an increase of 96.3% from the September 30th total of 16,300 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Crown Proptech Acquisitions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Crown Proptech Acquisitions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in shares of Crown Proptech Acquisitions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $484,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crown Proptech Acquisitions by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 59,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 8,634 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Crown Proptech Acquisitions by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CPTK remained flat at $$9.72 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,216. Crown Proptech Acquisitions has a 1-year low of $9.55 and a 1-year high of $10.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.70.

Crown PropTech Acquisitions focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

