Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Boosts Holdings in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 459,779 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150,194 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vistra were worth $8,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its holdings in shares of Vistra by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 199,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,521,000 after acquiring an additional 41,336 shares during the last quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vistra in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,667,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vistra by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 112,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,090,000 after acquiring an additional 23,846 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vistra by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 6,539,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berkley W R Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vistra in the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,144,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VST opened at $19.59 on Friday. Vistra Corp. has a twelve month low of $15.47 and a twelve month high of $24.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.95, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Vistra (NYSE:VST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter. Vistra had a negative net margin of 13.44% and a negative return on equity of 20.81%. On average, analysts predict that Vistra Corp. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.54%.

VST has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vistra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Vistra from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Vistra from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Vistra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Vistra in a report on Thursday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.75.

In related news, Director Scott B. Helm bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.98 per share, with a total value of $89,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

About Vistra

Vistra Corp. is an energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and power generation. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset and Asset Closure. The Retail segment sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers.

