Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Increases Position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,989 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,119 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $9,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MPWR. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 35.0% in the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 79.0% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the second quarter worth $77,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the second quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the first quarter valued at about $130,000. Institutional investors own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Deming Xiao sold 2,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.12, for a total transaction of $942,573.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeff Zhou sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.22, for a total transaction of $186,088.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,842,028.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,927 shares of company stock worth $31,557,937 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MPWR stock opened at $525.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.08, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $494.21 and a 200 day moving average of $418.46. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $296.21 and a 52 week high of $551.50.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.06. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 19.22% and a return on equity of 20.32%. The business had revenue of $323.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.18%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MPWR. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $460.00 to $552.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Needham & Company LLC cut Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist lifted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $556.00 to $613.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $525.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $551.50.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc is a semiconductor company, which engages in designing, developing, and marketing analog solutions for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. Its products include power modules, class-d audio, ultrasound mux, automotive, LED lighting and illumination, precision analog, and motor drivers.

