Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Raises Holdings in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 158,257 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,548 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Toll Brothers worth $9,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Toll Brothers in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Toll Brothers in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Toll Brothers by 274.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 561 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in Toll Brothers in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TOL stock opened at $60.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 5.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.86. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.95 and a fifty-two week high of $68.88.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The construction company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.33. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.00%.

Several analysts have issued reports on TOL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Toll Brothers from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Monday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $72.00 to $61.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Toll Brothers has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.03.

Toll Brothers Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and cater to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

