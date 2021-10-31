Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) Short Interest Update

Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,800 shares, a growth of 117.5% from the September 30th total of 16,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CULP. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Culp by 6,924.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 41,235 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 40,648 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Culp by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,556 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 3,251 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Culp by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 549,719 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,460,000 after purchasing an additional 4,517 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Culp by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 480,086 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,389,000 after purchasing an additional 21,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Culp by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 382,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,879,000 after purchasing an additional 92,867 shares in the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CULP opened at $13.23 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.60. Culp has a one year low of $11.93 and a one year high of $17.88. The company has a market capitalization of $161.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.17.

Culp (NYSE:CULP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The textile maker reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.05. Culp had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 6.32%. The firm had revenue of $83.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.39 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Culp will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. Culp’s payout ratio is currently 74.58%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Culp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 6th.

About Culp

Culp, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of mattresses and upholstery products. It operates through the Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics segments. The Mattress Fabrics segment markets and sells covers and beddings under the Culp Home Fashions brand. The Upholstery Fabrics segment produces and supplies fabrics for residential and commercial manufacturers.

