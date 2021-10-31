Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $61.20.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CUBI. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Customers Bancorp from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Maxim Group upped their price target on shares of Customers Bancorp from $52.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Customers Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Customers Bancorp from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

Shares of NYSE CUBI traded up $2.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $53.29. 369,294 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 203,050. Customers Bancorp has a 1 year low of $13.64 and a 1 year high of $54.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $1.49. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 33.58% and a return on equity of 30.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Customers Bancorp will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Customers Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Customers Bancorp Company Profile

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Customers Bank. It operates through the Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile segments. The Customers Bank Business Banking segment include commercial customers in Southeastern Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Washington, DC, and Illinois through a single-point-of-contact business model and provides liquidity to residential mortgage originators nationwide through commercial loans to mortgage companies.

