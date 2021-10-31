Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) PT Raised to $75.00

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Maxim Group from $52.00 to $75.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock. Maxim Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 40.74% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CUBI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Customers Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Customers Bancorp from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Customers Bancorp from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.20.

Get Customers Bancorp alerts:

Shares of CUBI opened at $53.29 on Friday. Customers Bancorp has a 12 month low of $13.64 and a 12 month high of $54.13. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.29.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $1.49. Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 30.45% and a net margin of 33.58%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Customers Bancorp will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 23.7% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,102 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. 80.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Customers Bancorp Company Profile

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Customers Bank. It operates through the Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile segments. The Customers Bank Business Banking segment include commercial customers in Southeastern Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Washington, DC, and Illinois through a single-point-of-contact business model and provides liquidity to residential mortgage originators nationwide through commercial loans to mortgage companies.

Featured Article: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Customers Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Customers Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.