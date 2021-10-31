D and Z Media Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:DNZ) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

D and Z Media Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:DNZ) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a decrease of 55.6% from the September 30th total of 13,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

NYSE:DNZ traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.75. The company had a trading volume of 4,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,397. D and Z Media Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $10.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.74.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DNZ. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new stake in D and Z Media Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $238,000. Cohen & Co Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in D and Z Media Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,942,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of D and Z Media Acquisition by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 269,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,621,000 after acquiring an additional 12,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D and Z Media Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,913,000. 49.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

D and Z Media Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, and reorganization/other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia.

