DA Davidson Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC)

Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for Hanmi Financial in a research note issued on Thursday, October 28th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $2.71 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.44. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Hanmi Financial’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.57 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.29 EPS.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.28. Hanmi Financial had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 31.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Hanmi Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hanmi Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th.

Shares of HAFC stock opened at $22.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Hanmi Financial has a 1-year low of $8.68 and a 1-year high of $22.87. The company has a market cap of $681.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.56.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Hanmi Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial by 77,888.9% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,019 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 7,010 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,437 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial by 51.5% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,484 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 3,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,945 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 3,331 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. Hanmi Financial’s payout ratio is currently 34.78%.

Hanmi Financial Company Profile

Hanmi Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. It offers checking, money market and savings, treasury management, and loans. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

