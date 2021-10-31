DA Davidson Raises IDEX (NYSE:IEX) Price Target to $220.00

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) had its price objective hoisted by DA Davidson from $210.00 to $220.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. DA Davidson currently has a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for IDEX’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.58 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.90 EPS.

IEX has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup raised IDEX from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $246.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on IDEX from $253.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on IDEX from $252.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $240.00.

IEX stock opened at $222.57 on Thursday. IDEX has a 52-week low of $166.51 and a 52-week high of $235.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $217.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $220.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.09.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $712.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.44 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 17.75% and a net margin of 16.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that IDEX will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.62%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in IDEX by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,618,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,896,469,000 after purchasing an additional 110,061 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in shares of IDEX by 7.6% during the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,969,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $653,333,000 after acquiring an additional 208,643 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of IDEX by 728.2% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,073,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $434,026,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823,137 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of IDEX by 16.9% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,481,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $326,079,000 after acquiring an additional 213,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of IDEX by 10.8% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,343,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $295,534,000 after acquiring an additional 130,388 shares during the last quarter. 97.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies; Health and Science Technologies and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment involves in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

