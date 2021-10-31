DA Davidson Weighs in on First Commonwealth Financial Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:FCF)

First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) – Research analysts at DA Davidson raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research report issued on Thursday, October 28th. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.38 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.33. DA Davidson also issued estimates for First Commonwealth Financial’s FY2022 earnings at $1.26 EPS.

Get First Commonwealth Financial alerts:

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.04. First Commonwealth Financial had a net margin of 32.22% and a return on equity of 11.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. B. Riley lowered their target price on First Commonwealth Financial from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised First Commonwealth Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.38.

FCF stock opened at $15.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 1.10. First Commonwealth Financial has a 12 month low of $8.19 and a 12 month high of $15.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.02.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.79%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FCF. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,204,360 shares of the bank’s stock worth $199,855,000 after buying an additional 49,456 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,687,052 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $150,367,000 after acquiring an additional 126,671 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 5.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,299,936 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,500,000 after acquiring an additional 225,064 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 5.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,320,301 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,646,000 after acquiring an additional 128,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 8.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,805,920 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,410,000 after purchasing an additional 134,338 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.07% of the company’s stock.

First Commonwealth Financial Company Profile

First Commonwealth Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of a diversified array of consumer and commercial banking services through its bank subsidiary, First Commonwealth Bank (FCB). It also offers trust and wealth management services and offer insurance products through FCB and its other operating subsidiaries.

Further Reading: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for First Commonwealth Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Commonwealth Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.