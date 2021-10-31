DA Davidson Weighs in on NCR Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:NCR)

NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) – Research analysts at DA Davidson cut their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of NCR in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 28th. DA Davidson analyst M. Summerville now forecasts that the information technology services provider will post earnings of $2.55 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.60. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for NCR’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.72 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.60 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of NCR from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on NCR from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.43.

Shares of NCR opened at $39.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.89, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.81. NCR has a 1 year low of $19.73 and a 1 year high of $50.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.75. The firm has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.51 and a beta of 1.76.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. NCR had a negative net margin of 2.34% and a positive return on equity of 27.72%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, Director Martin Mucci bought 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $40.68 per share, for a total transaction of $48,816.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in NCR by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,392,908 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $565,241,000 after buying an additional 329,711 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in NCR by 165.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,084,340 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $140,677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923,970 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in NCR by 5.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,538,293 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $96,328,000 after purchasing an additional 137,710 shares during the last quarter. Engaged Capital LLC increased its position in NCR by 10.4% during the first quarter. Engaged Capital LLC now owns 2,356,447 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $89,427,000 after buying an additional 221,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in NCR by 160.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,345,972 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $106,999,000 after buying an additional 1,443,641 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

NCR Company Profile

NCR Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of consumer transaction solutions. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology. The Banking segment offers solutions for the financial services industries. The Retail segment focuses on the customers for the retail industries.

