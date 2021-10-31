DAEX Trading 2.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days (DAX)

DAEX (CURRENCY:DAX) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 31st. One DAEX coin can currently be bought for $0.0096 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, DAEX has traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar. DAEX has a total market cap of $3.39 million and approximately $10,375.00 worth of DAEX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.54 or 0.00048548 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00003071 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $136.85 or 0.00224916 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $58.83 or 0.00096685 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00011602 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00004326 BTC.

DAEX Profile

DAEX (CRYPTO:DAX) is a coin. DAEX’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 354,666,702 coins. DAEX’s official Twitter account is @daexblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DAEX is www.daex.io . The Reddit community for DAEX is https://reddit.com/r/DAEX_Blockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “DAEX is a clearing solution for centralised cryptocurrency trading exchanges that want to provide a better service to the cryptocurrency trading through a clearing service based on distributed ledger technology. The DAEX ecosystem allows traders to use wallets and perform trades that when matched are sent to the clearing service. The clearing service (CaaS) generates the smart contracts to validate the trades and to make sure the requirements are met. After the validation process, the smart contract runs the consensus mechanism and updates the corresponding wallets with the cleared assets. The DAEX network uses the DAX utility token (Ethereum-based ERC20) to ease the cooperation between different exchanges in the DAEX ecosystem. “

DAEX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

