Daimler (ETR:DAI) Given a €116.00 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

Daimler (ETR:DAI) has been assigned a €116.00 ($136.47) price objective by equities researchers at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price points to a potential upside of 35.29% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on DAI. Barclays set a €110.00 ($129.41) target price on Daimler in a report on Friday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €85.00 ($100.00) target price on Daimler in a report on Monday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €82.00 ($96.47) price target on Daimler in a research note on Monday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €98.00 ($115.29) price target on Daimler in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Warburg Research set a €101.00 ($118.82) price target on Daimler in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Daimler currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €93.79 ($110.34).

ETR:DAI opened at €85.74 ($100.87) on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €74.05 and its 200 day moving average price is €74.89. The firm has a market cap of $91.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.83. Daimler has a 52-week low of €43.12 ($50.73) and a 52-week high of €84.10 ($98.94). The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 197.70.

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans, Daimler Trucks and Buses, and Daimler Mobility segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands; small cars under the smart brand name; and ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand, as well as vans and related services under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands.

