Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) Sets New 1-Year High at $99.55

Shares of Daimler AG (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $99.55 and last traded at $99.10, with a volume of 37821 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $97.60.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Daimler in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Daimler from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Daimler in a report on Friday, September 17th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Daimler in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Cheuvreux raised Daimler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.25.

The firm has a market cap of $104.41 billion, a PE ratio of 6.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $86.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Daimler AG engages in the production and distribution of cars, trucks, and vans. It operates through the following segments: Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Mobility. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment sells passenger cars and off-road vehicles under the Mercedes-Benz brand and small cars under the smart brand.

