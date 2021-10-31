Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Acquired by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 11.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,073,151 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 112,306 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Danaher were worth $287,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DHR. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 146.3% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 101 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Danaher in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Danaher in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Danaher in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Danaher news, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.40, for a total value of $1,567,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,155 shares in the company, valued at $6,629,977. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 11.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:DHR opened at $311.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $222.78 billion, a PE ratio of 39.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $314.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $285.47. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $211.22 and a 12-month high of $333.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 20.97%. Danaher’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 9.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.31%.

DHR has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Danaher from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on Danaher from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Danaher from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Bank of America raised their price target on Danaher from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Danaher from $332.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $334.36.

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

