Dark Forest Capital Management LP Invests $80,000 in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,995 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Williams Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of The Williams Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Williams Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of The Williams Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Williams Companies by 35.8% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,942 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

In other The Williams Companies news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 43,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $1,231,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of The Williams Companies in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research lowered shares of The Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of The Williams Companies from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.25.

Shares of NYSE WMB opened at $28.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.26 and a 52 week high of $29.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.43 and its 200 day moving average is $25.94. The company has a market cap of $34.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.88, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.49.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. The Williams Companies had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 12.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The Williams Companies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, September 8th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the pipeline company to reacquire up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. The Williams Companies’s payout ratio is currently 149.09%.

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico; Northeast G&P; and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment comprises of interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

