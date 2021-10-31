Dark Forest Capital Management LP Invests $96,000 in Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Greytown Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 4.4% in the second quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. now owns 7,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 3,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 10,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. 61.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. MKM Partners cut their target price on Stitch Fix from $45.00 to $31.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Truist Securities decreased their target price on Stitch Fix from $77.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Wedbush started coverage on Stitch Fix in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Stitch Fix from $70.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Stitch Fix from $84.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.20.

In other Stitch Fix news, COO Mike C. Smith sold 20,000 shares of Stitch Fix stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.73, for a total value of $814,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Katrina Lake sold 33,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.13, for a total transaction of $1,372,014.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,719 shares in the company, valued at $317,482.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 255,203 shares of company stock valued at $9,319,063. Company insiders own 45.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SFIX opened at $34.60 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.86. Stitch Fix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.50 and a 12 month high of $113.76. The company has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -345.97 and a beta of 1.95.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.31. Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 2.03% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The company had revenue of $571.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $548.01 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.44) EPS. Stitch Fix’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stitch Fix, Inc is an online personal styling service that delivers personalized fixes of apparel and accessories to men, women and kids. The company was founded by Katrina Lake and Erin Morrison Flynn in February 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

