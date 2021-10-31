Dark Forest Capital Management LP Purchases New Holdings in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 5,813 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PBCT. FMR LLC grew its holdings in People’s United Financial by 10.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 138,970 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after purchasing an additional 13,596 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in People’s United Financial during the third quarter valued at $2,125,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in People’s United Financial by 2.6% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 55,104 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in People’s United Financial by 82.0% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 82,972 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 37,381 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in People’s United Financial by 10,976.9% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares during the period. 70.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:PBCT opened at $17.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 1.22. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.44 and a 52-week high of $19.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.04 and a 200 day moving average of $17.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). People’s United Financial had a net margin of 30.99% and a return on equity of 8.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.1825 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. People’s United Financial’s payout ratio is 57.48%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on People’s United Financial from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.50 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. TheStreet lowered People’s United Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on People’s United Financial from $17.15 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, People’s United Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.57.

People's United Financial Company Profile

People’s United Financial, Inc is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the commercial banking, retail and business banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Retail Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, and the equipment financing operations.

