Dark Forest Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 1,962 Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 54,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,767,000 after purchasing an additional 13,181 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Webster Financial by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 238.0% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 46,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,582,000 after purchasing an additional 32,990 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Webster Financial by 75.5% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 88,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,887,000 after buying an additional 38,156 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Webster Financial by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,804,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,464,000 after buying an additional 19,963 shares during the period. 90.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Webster Financial alerts:

Shares of Webster Financial stock opened at $55.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 1.55. Webster Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.95 and a fifty-two week high of $63.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.72 and a 200 day moving average of $52.89.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.08. The firm had revenue of $313.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.90 million. Webster Financial had a net margin of 26.65% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. Analysts forecast that Webster Financial Co. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.55%.

A number of brokerages have commented on WBS. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Webster Financial from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Webster Financial from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James increased their target price on Webster Financial from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on Webster Financial from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Webster Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.55.

Webster Financial Profile

Webster Financial Corp., is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking.

Further Reading: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Webster Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webster Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.