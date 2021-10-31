Dark Forest Capital Management LP Takes Position in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 811 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADS. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 72,184.3% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,520,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $158,458,000 after buying an additional 1,518,757 shares during the period. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Alliance Data Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $92,574,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 93.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 563,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,699,000 after buying an additional 272,744 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 435.5% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 218,352 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,475,000 after purchasing an additional 177,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 9.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,284,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $133,786,000 after purchasing an additional 111,054 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ADS shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $144.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a report on Friday, July 30th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.61.

ADS stock opened at $85.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 5.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.65. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a 52 week low of $49.84 and a 52 week high of $128.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.40.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $4.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by $0.91. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Alliance Data Systems had a net margin of 18.47% and a return on equity of 51.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 17.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.27%.

Alliance Data Systems Profile

Alliance Data Systems Corp. engages in the provision of data-driven and transaction-based marketing, customer loyalty and payment solutions. It operates through the following segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment provides coalition and short-term loyalty programs. The Epsilon segment offers end-to-end, integrated marketing solutions.

