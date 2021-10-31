Dark Forest Capital Management LP Takes Position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Whirlpool by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 89.9% during the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 2,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 37,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,385 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors bought a new position in shares of Whirlpool in the 2nd quarter worth $220,608,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. 89.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WHR opened at $210.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.81 billion, a PE ratio of 7.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $211.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $222.63. Whirlpool Co. has a 12-month low of $171.33 and a 12-month high of $257.68.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $6.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.15 by $0.53. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 36.26% and a net margin of 8.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.91 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Whirlpool Co. will post 26.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.19%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on WHR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.17 target price on shares of Whirlpool in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Whirlpool from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $208.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Whirlpool from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $227.23.

In related news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.26, for a total value of $223,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corp. engages in manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The company’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

