Dassault Aviation SA (OTCMKTS:DUAVF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Dassault Aviation SA (OTCMKTS:DUAVF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a growth of 72.4% from the September 30th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 33.3 days.

DUAVF stock remained flat at $$97.69 during trading on Friday. Dassault Aviation has a 1-year low of $97.69 and a 1-year high of $1,275.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $164.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.81.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DUAVF. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dassault Aviation in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dassault Aviation in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Dassault Aviation in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dassault Aviation in a report on Monday, July 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Dassault Aviation presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Dassault Aviation SA engages in the aeronautical business in France, and internationally. The company designs and builds military aircraft, business jets, and space systems. It offers Rafale, a twin-jet fighter aircraft to operate an aircraft carrier and a shore base; nEUROn, an unmanned combat air vehicle; Falcon aircraft for maritime surveillance, intelligence, and medical evacuation missions; and Mirage 2000 aircraft, as well as medium altitude long endurance remotely piloted aircraft systems.

