Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.130-$1.140 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.76 billion-$5.79 billion.Dassault Systèmes also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.320-$0.340 EPS.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DASTY traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $58.27. 29,065 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 181,312. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.96. The firm has a market cap of $77.53 billion, a PE ratio of 85.44, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Dassault Systèmes has a 52 week low of $33.62 and a 52 week high of $60.17.

Get Dassault Systèmes alerts:

DASTY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group reiterated a sell rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. AlphaValue downgraded Dassault Systèmes from a buy rating to a reduce rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup cut Dassault Systèmes from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $62.00.

Dassault Systèmes SA provides software solutions and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing Industries; Life Sciences & Healthcare; and Infrastructure & Cities. The Manufacturing Industries segment engages in transportation & mobility; aerospace & defense; marine & offshore; industrial equipment; high-tech; home & lifestyle; and consumer packaged goods & retail servicers.

Further Reading: What is insider trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Dassault Systèmes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dassault Systèmes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.