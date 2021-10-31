Datamine (DAM) Reaches One Day Volume of $15,650.00

Datamine (CURRENCY:DAM) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 31st. During the last seven days, Datamine has traded 7.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Datamine coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000167 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Datamine has a total market cap of $365,567.65 and $15,650.00 worth of Datamine was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Datamine alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000396 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $276.75 or 0.00450457 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000183 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000084 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001218 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $621.25 or 0.01011211 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00003330 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Datamine Coin Profile

DAM is a coin. It launched on May 8th, 2020. Datamine’s total supply is 16,876,779 coins and its circulating supply is 3,563,138 coins. The official message board for Datamine is medium.com/bulwark-cryptocurrency . Datamine’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Datamine’s official website is bulwarkcrypto.com . The Reddit community for Datamine is https://reddit.com/r/dataminecrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Datamine Network is a new non-custodial and decentralized open-source economic system that uses smart contracts to create Adaptive Money. This deflationary DeFi protocol generates FLUX tokens every 15 seconds. “

Buying and Selling Datamine

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datamine directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datamine should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Datamine using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Datamine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Datamine and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.