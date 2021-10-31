DATx Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $2.23 Million (DATX)

DATx (CURRENCY:DATX) traded 29.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 31st. DATx has a market cap of $896,570.36 and approximately $2.23 million worth of DATx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DATx has traded up 6.4% against the U.S. dollar. One DATx coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DATx alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.08 or 0.00048909 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001627 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00003169 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $138.82 or 0.00225713 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00004622 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00011657 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $59.53 or 0.00096788 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

DATx Profile

DATx is a coin. Its genesis date was February 3rd, 2018. DATx’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,391,302,551 coins. The official website for DATx is www.datx.co . DATx’s official Twitter account is @DATxOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DATx is a new blockchain working in collaboration with QTUM Foundation and Avazu (advertising platform). It aims for users to become empowered stakeholders in the advertising space and advertisers will get returns by ad reach and revenue generated. The platform leverages on blockchain technology, and combines with artificial intelligence and big data solutions so that way ad spending can be properly tracked and accounted for. Their token DATx is a ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. “

DATx Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DATx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DATx should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DATx using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DATx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DATx and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.