Davide Campari-Milano’s (DVDCF) Equal Weight Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays reissued their equal weight rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on DVDCF. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Davide Campari-Milano from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an underperform rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an underperform rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.65.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DVDCF opened at $14.48 on Wednesday. Davide Campari-Milano has a 52 week low of $10.35 and a 52 week high of $15.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.32.

Davide Campari-Milano NV is a holding company, which engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. The firm operates through its geographic segments: the Americas; Southern Europe; Middle East and Africa; Northern, Central and Eastern Europe; Asia-Pacific. Its product offerings include aperitifs, vodka, whisky, tequila, rum, gin, liqueurs, and sparkling and still wines under internation brands which include Campari, Aperol, Sky Vodka, Wild Turkey, Appleton Estate, Grand Marnier, and Wray and Nephew.

