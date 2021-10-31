DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Shares Sold by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. reduced its stake in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) by 75.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,443 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in DaVita were worth $667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DVA. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DaVita by 10,677.0% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,584,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569,519 shares during the last quarter. Harvard Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DaVita during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,245,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of DaVita by 276.2% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 510,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,047,000 after buying an additional 374,996 shares during the period. Gates Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of DaVita by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,402,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,184,000 after buying an additional 292,443 shares during the period. Finally, Glenview Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of DaVita by 203.1% during the 1st quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 426,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,938,000 after buying an additional 285,644 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DVA opened at $103.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01. DaVita Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.00 and a 52-week high of $136.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $120.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.38.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.10. DaVita had a return on equity of 66.17% and a net margin of 8.33%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that DaVita Inc. will post 9.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on DVA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of DaVita from $207.00 to $164.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Cowen started coverage on shares of DaVita in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities reduced their price target on shares of DaVita from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of DaVita in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Truist cut their target price on DaVita from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DaVita presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.38.

In related news, Director Paula A. Price sold 790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.66, for a total transaction of $104,801.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 380 shares in the company, valued at $50,410.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Joel Ackerman sold 37,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.36, for a total transaction of $4,960,153.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,663,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,915 shares of company stock worth $5,113,533 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

