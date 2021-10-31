DaVita (NYSE:DVA) Issues Earnings Results

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. DaVita had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 66.17%. The company’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. DaVita updated its FY 2021 guidance to $8.800-$9.150 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $8.80-$9.15 EPS.

Shares of DaVita stock traded down $10.86 during trading on Friday, hitting $103.24. 2,082,361 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 663,466. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $120.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.31. DaVita has a 1-year low of $85.00 and a 1-year high of $136.48.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DVA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of DaVita from $207.00 to $164.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Truist Securities cut their price target on shares of DaVita from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $146.00 price target (up from $135.00) on shares of DaVita in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of DaVita in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of DaVita in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DaVita currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.38.

In other news, CFO Joel Ackerman sold 37,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.36, for a total value of $4,960,153.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,663,280. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Paula A. Price sold 790 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.66, for a total transaction of $104,801.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 380 shares in the company, valued at $50,410.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,915 shares of company stock worth $5,113,533. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About DaVita

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

