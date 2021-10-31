DaVita (NYSE:DVA) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.800-$9.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $9.190. The company issued revenue guidance of -.DaVita also updated its FY21 guidance to $8.80-$9.15 EPS.

DaVita stock traded down $10.86 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $103.24. 2,082,361 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 663,466. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.67. DaVita has a 12 month low of $85.00 and a 12 month high of $136.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $120.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.38. The company has a market cap of $10.82 billion, a PE ratio of 12.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.31.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.10. DaVita had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 66.17%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that DaVita will post 9.19 earnings per share for the current year.

DVA has been the topic of several recent research reports. William Blair reiterated a market perform rating on shares of DaVita in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of DaVita from $113.00 to $111.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Barclays restated an equal weight rating and issued a $146.00 price target (up from $135.00) on shares of DaVita in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Truist lowered their price target on shares of DaVita from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of DaVita in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a market perform rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $131.38.

In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 365 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.09, for a total value of $48,577.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,560,518.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paula A. Price sold 790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.66, for a total transaction of $104,801.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,410.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,915 shares of company stock valued at $5,113,533 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DaVita Company Profile

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

