DaVita (NYSE:DVA) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.800-$9.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $9.190. The company issued revenue guidance of -.DaVita also updated its FY21 guidance to $8.80-$9.15 EPS.
Shares of DaVita stock traded down $10.86 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $103.24. The company had a trading volume of 2,082,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 663,466. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.38. The stock has a market cap of $10.82 billion, a PE ratio of 12.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.62. DaVita has a 1-year low of $85.00 and a 1-year high of $136.48.
DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. DaVita had a return on equity of 66.17% and a net margin of 8.33%. DaVita’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DaVita will post 9.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In related news, CFO Joel Ackerman sold 37,760 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.36, for a total value of $4,960,153.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,500 shares in the company, valued at $4,663,280. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paula A. Price sold 790 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.66, for a total value of $104,801.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,410.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,915 shares of company stock valued at $5,113,533. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
About DaVita
DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.
