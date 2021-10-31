DaVita (NYSE:DVA) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.800-$9.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $9.190. The company issued revenue guidance of -.DaVita also updated its FY21 guidance to $8.80-$9.15 EPS.

Shares of DaVita stock traded down $10.86 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $103.24. The company had a trading volume of 2,082,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 663,466. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.38. The stock has a market cap of $10.82 billion, a PE ratio of 12.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.62. DaVita has a 1-year low of $85.00 and a 1-year high of $136.48.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. DaVita had a return on equity of 66.17% and a net margin of 8.33%. DaVita’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DaVita will post 9.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DVA has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on DaVita from $113.00 to $111.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Cowen initiated coverage on DaVita in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a market perform rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Truist reduced their target price on DaVita from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist Securities cut their price objective on DaVita from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays reissued an equal weight rating and set a $146.00 price objective (up from $135.00) on shares of DaVita in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DaVita has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $131.38.

In related news, CFO Joel Ackerman sold 37,760 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.36, for a total value of $4,960,153.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,500 shares in the company, valued at $4,663,280. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paula A. Price sold 790 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.66, for a total value of $104,801.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,410.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,915 shares of company stock valued at $5,113,533. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About DaVita

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

