Decentral Games Reaches Market Capitalization of $167.12 Million (DG)

Decentral Games (CURRENCY:DG) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 31st. One Decentral Games coin can currently be bought for about $482.03 or 0.00792809 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Decentral Games has a total market cap of $167.12 million and approximately $8.18 million worth of Decentral Games was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Decentral Games has traded 51% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001647 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001818 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.43 or 0.00069783 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $44.83 or 0.00073734 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $63.39 or 0.00104251 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,916.49 or 1.00190552 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,229.23 or 0.06955903 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.93 or 0.00022907 BTC.

Decentral Games’ launch date was November 26th, 2020. Decentral Games’ total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 346,695 coins. Decentral Games’ official Twitter account is @decentralgames and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Decentral Games is decentral.games

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentral Games is a community-owned casino ecosystem powered by the $DG token. All games are built-in Decentraland and on Matic Network's L2 using a meta-transactional architecture to deliver seamless, signatureless, and free in-game transactions – all while maintaining open source logic and user custody of funds. decentral.games is a DAO-governed metaverse casino powered by $DG. Players earn $DG rewards for playing games, LPs earn $DG for providing liquidity, and holders earn $DG for participating in the governance of the casino house funds treasury. “

