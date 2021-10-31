Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $14.150-$15.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $15.150. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.01 billion-$3.06 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.05 billion.Deckers Outdoor also updated its FY22 guidance to $14.15-15.15 EPS.

Shares of DECK stock traded up $14.96 on Friday, hitting $395.31. 1,204,613 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 524,357. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $393.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $375.94. Deckers Outdoor has a one year low of $240.86 and a one year high of $451.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.93 billion, a PE ratio of 25.44 and a beta of 0.83.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $721.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $758.79 million. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 30.06%. Deckers Outdoor’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current year.

DECK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $425.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $447.00 to $471.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup reissued a buy rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $444.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $456.25.

In other news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.62, for a total transaction of $207,310.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lauri M. Shanahan sold 628 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.07, for a total value of $270,711.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,151,635.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,303 shares of company stock worth $4,677,853. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Deckers Outdoor stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) by 62.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,378 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,223 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.44% of Deckers Outdoor worth $47,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

