Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 11,101 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 365,548 shares.The stock last traded at $389.10 and had previously closed at $380.35.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $495.00 to $517.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $387.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $440.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $390.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $425.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $456.25.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $393.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $375.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.93 billion, a PE ratio of 25.44 and a beta of 0.83.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $721.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $758.79 million. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 30.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.58 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 15.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Steven J. Fasching sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.36, for a total value of $653,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,557,088.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Powers sold 2,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total transaction of $845,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,303 shares of company stock worth $4,677,853 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 396 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,867 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 1,518 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 887 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor OS LLC lifted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 644 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

