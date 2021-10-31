Deep Yellow Limited (OTCMKTS:DYLLF) Short Interest Update

Deep Yellow Limited (OTCMKTS:DYLLF) saw a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,900 shares, a decline of 65.2% from the September 30th total of 71,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 534,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DYLLF opened at $0.74 on Friday. Deep Yellow has a 52 week low of $0.21 and a 52 week high of $1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.69 and a 200 day moving average of $0.62.

Deep Yellow Ltd. is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation and development of uranium properties. It focuses on the exploration and pre-development activities in Namibia and Africa. The firm holds interest in The Reptile, The Yellow Dune Joint Venture, and The Nova Joint Venture projects.

