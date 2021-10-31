DeFi Bids (BID) Price Up 9.4% Over Last Week

DeFi Bids (CURRENCY:BID) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 31st. One DeFi Bids coin can now be bought for $0.0241 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, DeFi Bids has traded 9.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. DeFi Bids has a market capitalization of $546,829.13 and $416.00 worth of DeFi Bids was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.09 or 0.00048254 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001659 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $136.65 or 0.00226690 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00011917 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.70 or 0.00095715 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About DeFi Bids

BID is a coin. DeFi Bids’ total supply is 42,701,310 coins and its circulating supply is 22,697,074 coins. DeFi Bids’ official website is defibids.com . DeFi Bids’ official Twitter account is @defibids

According to CryptoCompare, “Bidao® is building a chain agnostic trustless stablecoin and decentralized finance ecosystem. Moreover the Bidao® Token can be staked to earn extra rewards. “

DeFi Bids Coin Trading

