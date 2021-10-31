Delic Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:DELCF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Delic Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:DELCF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 183,200 shares, an increase of 77.3% from the September 30th total of 103,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 437,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Delic stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.16. The stock had a trading volume of 119,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,547. Delic has a 52 week low of $0.13 and a 52 week high of $1.04.

