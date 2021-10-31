Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM) Receives $20.80 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.80.

Several equities analysts recently commented on DM shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Desktop Metal in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital cut their price target on shares of Desktop Metal from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Desktop Metal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DM. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Desktop Metal by 199.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,394,499 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $73,535,000 after buying an additional 4,258,133 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Desktop Metal by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,465,705 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $154,855,000 after buying an additional 3,663,875 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Desktop Metal by 302.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,089,552 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $47,030,000 after buying an additional 3,074,140 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Desktop Metal by 2,930.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,212,127 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,439,000 after buying an additional 2,139,127 shares during the period. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Desktop Metal in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $17,582,000. 44.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Desktop Metal stock opened at $6.99 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.13. Desktop Metal has a twelve month low of $6.70 and a twelve month high of $34.94. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of -12.26 and a beta of 0.39.

Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The pipeline company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $18.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.70 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Desktop Metal will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

About Desktop Metal

Desktop Metal, Inc manufactures and sells additive manufacturing solutions for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a turnkey binder jetting platform for machine and job shops; Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Fiber, a desktop 3D printer.

