Deutsche Bank AG Acquires New Shares in American Resources Co. (NASDAQ:AREC)

Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in American Resources Co. (NASDAQ:AREC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 88,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.15% of American Resources at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in American Resources by 114.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 18,242 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in American Resources in the first quarter valued at about $100,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in American Resources by 26.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 156,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 32,433 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in American Resources in the first quarter valued at about $155,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Resources in the first quarter worth about $1,656,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.25% of the company’s stock.

AREC stock opened at $2.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.54 million, a P/E ratio of -4.25 and a beta of -0.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.20 and a 200-day moving average of $2.47. American Resources Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1.26 and a fifty-two week high of $8.02.

American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $0.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.40 million. Equities analysts expect that American Resources Co. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

AREC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of American Resources in a report on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

American Resources Company Profile

American Resources Corp. engages in the extraction, processing, transportation, and distribution of metallurgical coal to the steel industry. It focuses on the operation of coal mining complexes located primarily within Pike, Knott, and Letcher Counties; Kentucky; and Wyoming County, West Virginia. The company was founded in 2006 and in headquartered in Fishers, IN.

